UTEP, Wyoming schedule home-and-home football series for 2028, 2029

The UTEP Miners and the Wyoming Cowboys have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Wyoming was obtained from the University of Texas at El Paso via a Texas Public Information Act request.

In the first game of the series, UTEP will travel to take on Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028. The Miners will host the Cowboys the following season at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2029, which will conclude the series.

UTEP and Wyoming first met on the gridiron in 1962, but haven’t played since a 42-19 Wyoming victory in El Paso in 1995. The Cowboys currently lead the overall series over the Miners, 26-6-1.

Wyoming is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for UTEP for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Miners are slated to play at the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 2, 2028 and the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 15, 2029.

UTEP is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Wyoming in 2028. The Cowboys are also scheduled to host the Akron Zips on Sept. 9 and play at the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 16.

In 2029, Wyoming has a home contest scheduled against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 8.

