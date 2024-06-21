Utah adds Cal Poly to 2025 football schedule

The Utah Utes have added the Cal Poly Mustangs to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate athletic events agreement with the University of Utah was obtained from California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) via a state public records request.

Utah will host Cal Poly at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, which will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools. The Utes will pay the Mustangs a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Cal Poly is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Mustangs finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action, which was their first season under head coach Paul Wulff.

Utah now has two of its three non-conference opponents for the 2025 season. The Utes are also scheduled to visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 13 that season.

Earlier this month, we reported that Utah scheduled its FCS opponent for the 2026 season. The Utes will entertain the Idaho Vandals on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

Cal Poly was previously scheduled to play at Wyoming on Sept. 6, 2025, but will now travel to take on Utah on that date instead. Its contest against Wyoming has been rescheduled and will now be played on Sept. 11, 2032, according to a copy of the contract amendment we obtained.

The 2025 playing season has 14 weeks, so FCS teams can play a total of 12 games. Cal Poly, which opted not to schedule an extra game this season, can schedule up to three additional non-conference opponents in 2025.

