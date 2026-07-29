UT Martin to host Austin Peay in 2027

Aug 28, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Martin Skyhawks quarterback Jase Bauer (8) is sacked by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Wendell Gregory (4) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

The UT Martin Skyhawks will host the Austin Peay Governors in 2027, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UT Martin is scheduled to visit Austin Peay this season on Saturday, September 26, 2026, which was revealed when the Skyhawks announced their 2026 football schedule in January. The game will be played at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn.

According to the copy of the game contract obtained from the University of Tennessee at Martin via a public records request, the two schools will play a home-and-home series. The second and final game of the series is set for Saturday, September 25, 2027 at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn.

UT Martin, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), and Austin Peay, a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), have met 56 times on the gridiron. The Skyhawks have won two consecutive games in the series and currently own a 37-19 advantage.

Austin Peay is the fifth and final non-conference opponent for UT Martin in 2027. The Skyhawks are scheduled to open the 2027 season on the road against Central Arkansas on August 26 before hosting Indiana State on Sept 4. The Govs will also play road contests against UCF on Sept. 11 and Ball State on Sept. 18.

UT Martin is the fourth of five non-league opponents for Austin Peay’s 2027 docket. Following a season-opener at home against Davidson on Aug. 28, the Governors will visit Murray State on Sept. 11 and Auburn on Sept. 18.

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