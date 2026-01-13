OVC-Big South Football Association announces 2026 schedule

The OVC-Big South has officially announced its 2026 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Thursday, Aug. 27 with Charleston Southern at Lindenwood.

For the fourth consecutive season, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) and Big South Conference will compete under a partnership of their football-playing members, dubbed the OVC-Big-South Football Association.

The OVC-Big South currently consists of eight members — Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, UT Martin, and Western Illinois. Tennessee Tech departs the league officially this summer for the Southern Conference.

Beginning in 2026, each OVC-Big South team will play a seven-game conference schedule which will determine the OVC-Big South’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs. Schools can play up to 12-games total.

Big South-OVC Football Schedules

2026 Big South-OVC Football Schedule

Conference games only.