UT Martin, Chattanooga schedule four-game football series beginning in 2028

Aug 31, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks quarterback Kinkead Dent (8) takes the snap during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Photo: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the Chattanooga Mocs have scheduled a four-game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2028, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Martin via a state open records request.

In the first game of the series, UT Martin will host Chattanooga at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Saturday, September 9, 2028. The following season, the series will shift to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., with the contest set for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

UT Martin will host Chattanooga in Martin a second time on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030 before the four-game series concludes back in Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

UT Martin, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), and Chattanooga, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), have only met a total of six times in a series that dates back to 1991. The Mocs defeated the Skyhawks 34-24 in their most recent contest in 2018. It stopped a two-game losing streak and gave the Mocs a 4-2 advantage in the series.

Earlier this week, we reported a future football game for UT Martin against FBS competition. The Skyhawks will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 2, 2028 and will receive a $500,000 guarantee for the matchup.

Stay tuned for more future scheduling news regarding UT Martin in the coming days.

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