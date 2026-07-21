Iowa adds UT Martin to 2028 football schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Photo: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added the UT Martin Skyhawks to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract between Iowa and UT Martin was obtained from the University of Tennessee at Martin through a state open‑records request.

Iowa will host UT Martin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 2, 2028. The Skyhawks will receive a $500,000 guarantee for the matchup, according to the contract.

The 2028 contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs. It will also be UT Martin’s first game against a Big Ten opponent.

UT Martin competes in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) at the FCS level. The Skyhawks finished the 2025 season 6–6 overall and 6–2 in conference play.

With the addition of UT Martin, Iowa now has two non‑conference opponents scheduled for 2028. Two weeks after hosting the Skyhawks, the Hawkeyes are slated to welcome Western Michigan to Kinnick Stadium on September 16.

The Big Ten has previously announced each team’s conference opponents for 2028. Iowa will host Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin, while traveling to Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and USC.

UT Martin now has three non‑conference opponents lined up for 2028, including two FBS foes. The Skyhawks will open the season at Central Arkansas on August 24 and later travel to Alabama on Sept.16 for another $500,000 guarantee game.

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