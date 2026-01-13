UT Martin announces 2026 football schedule

The UT Martin Skyhawks have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring five home tilts and seven away contests.

UT Martin opens the season with a home contest against Central Arkansas of the UAC on Thursday, Aug. 27. First-year FCS program Chicago State then ventures to Martin on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Four straight games away from Martin await the Skyhawks. UT Martin visits West Virginia on Sept. 12, followed by another FBS game at Memphis on Sept. 19. A visit to former OVC foe Austin Peay follows on Sept. 26, with the conference opener at Tennessee State on Oct. 10 following a bye week.

The Skyhawks return home for an Oct. 17 game with Gardner-Webb, followed by a trip to Macomb, Ill., to play Western Illinois on Oct. 24.

UT Martin closes November with a Nov. 14 home game against Lindenwood separating road outings at Charleston Southern (Nov. 7) and Southeast Missouri (Nov. 21).

Below is UT Martin’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 UT Martin Football Schedule

08/27 – Central Arkansas

09/05 – Chicago State

09/12 – at West Virginia

09/19 – at Memphis

09/26 – at Austin Peay

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – at Tennessee State*

10/17 – Gardner-Webb*

10/24 – at Western Illinois*

10/31 – Eastern Illinois*

11/07 – at Charleston Southern*

11/14 – Lindenwood*

11/21 – at Southeast Missouri*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Jason Simpson enters his 21st season guiding the Skyhawks, having compiled a 129-96 (98-51 in league play) record. The Skyhawks finished 2025 second in the league, logging a 6-6 record (6-2 in league).