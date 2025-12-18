Chicago State officially set to launch football program in 2026

The Chicago State Cougars will officially play their first season of football in 2026 after the Chicago State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the addition of football.

Chicago State will compete as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent during the 2026 season before beginning play in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in 2027. The first contest for Chicago State is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

“The launch of football at Chicago State ushers in a new era not only for our university, but for the entire city of Chicago,” said Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott. “As the city’s only NCAA Division I football program, we are creating history and building a legacy that will inspire pride, opportunity, and community for generations to come. We are proud of the diligence and work that has happened over the last three years. This program will have a lasting impact.”

Chicago State joined the Northeast Conference (NEC) effective on July 1, 2024.

“Chicago State Football is more than just a new sport it’s the start of a bold tradition,” said Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll. “Our student-athletes will set the tone for what it means to wear Cougar green on the gridiron, and their impact will echo far beyond the scoreboard. This program is about building community, creating lasting memories, and showing the strength and spirit of Chicago State.”

Back in April, Chicago State University announced the hiring of Bobby Rome II as its first-ever head football coach. Rome was previously the head coach at Florida Memorial University and led the team to back-to-back Sun Conference Championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

“The future starts now, and we are ready to get going,” said Coach Rome in April. “Chicago is getting a D1 College Football team, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to be on the South Side.”

Although the Cougars are set to begin play on Aug. 29, 2026, it’s not currently known where they will play their home football games. Gately Stadium, located just one mile from campus, is one option.

“I would prefer to play at Gately (Stadium),” CSU Director of Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll told FOX 32 earlier this year. “We have our eyes set at Gately, but we know there’s some things we need to work through to get that to happen.”

Barring no additional changes, the NEC will have nine football-playing members beginning with the 2027 season: Central Connecticut, Chicago State, Duquesne, Long Island, Mercyhurst, New Haven, Robert Morris, Stonehill, and Wagner.