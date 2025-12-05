USF, Old Dominion to play in 2025 StaffDNA Cure Bowl

The USF Bulls and Old Dominion Monarchs will play in the 2025 StaffDNA Cure Bowl, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of On3 Thursday evening.

USF and Old Dominion will square off on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game, the 11th edition of the bowl, will kickoff at 5:00pm ET and will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The game will also mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between USF of the American Conference and Old Dominion of the Sun Belt Conference. Both teams will be making their first appearance in the Cure Bowl.

USF will be making its third consecutive appearance in a bowl game and 13th overall. Last season, the Bulls defeated the San Jose State Spartans in the Hawai’i Bowl, 41-39 in five overtimes, to improve their overall bowl record to 8-4.

In Old Dominion’s most recent bowl game appearance, the Monarchs dropped a 38-35 overtime decision to the WKU Hilltoppers in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl. ODU also played in bowl games in 2016 and 2021 and currently holds a 1-2 postseason record.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl is the third confirmed bowl matchup this season. The other two matchups, first reported by On3, have been officially announced. The California Golden Bears will face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl, while the Missouri State Bears will battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Xbox Bowl.

The 12-team College Football Playoff field and complete College Football Bowl Schedule will be finalized on Sunday, Dec. 7, beginning at noon ET on ESPN.

