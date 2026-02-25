USC to open 2026 season in Week Zero against San Jose State

The USC Trojans will open the 2026 season in Week Zero against the San Jose State Spartans, the school announced Wednesday.

USC will host San Jose State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The game will mark only the seventh meeting between the two California schools on the gridiron.

USC and San Jose State first met in 1995 and played most recently in Week Zero of the 2023 season. All six previous contests were played in Los Angeles, and the Trojans currently own a 6-0 advantage in the series.

In other non-conference action in 2026, USC is slated to host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 5, followed by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Sept. 12.

USC’s complete Big Ten football schedule for 2026 was revealed last month. The Trojans will host Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington and will visit Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin.

Below is USC’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 USC Football Schedule

08/29 – San Jose State

09/05 – Fresno State

09/12 – Louisiana

09/19 – at Rutgers*

09/26 – Oregon*

10/03 – Washington*

10/10 – at Penn State*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at Wisconsin*

10/31 – Ohio State*

11/07 – OFF

11/14 – at Indiana*

11/21 – Maryland*

11/28 – at UCLA*

* Big Ten contest.