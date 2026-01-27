2026 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2026 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The 2026 season will be the third for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference. The Big Ten continues to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.

Top non-conference match-ups involving Big Ten teams in 2026 include Duke at Illinois, North Texas at Indiana, Iowa State at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Maryland, Oklahoma at Michigan, Michigan State at Notre Dame, Mississippi State at Minnesota, Ohio at Nebraska, Colorado at Northwestern, Ohio State at Texas, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Marshall at Penn State, Notre Dame at Purdue, Rutgers at Boston College, UCLA at California, Fresno State at USC, Washington State at Washington, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI).

Selected Saturday games in the 2026 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.

The 2026 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

2026 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)