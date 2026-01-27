2026 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2026 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The 2026 season will be the third for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference. The Big Ten continues to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.
Top non-conference match-ups involving Big Ten teams in 2026 include Duke at Illinois, North Texas at Indiana, Iowa State at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Maryland, Oklahoma at Michigan, Michigan State at Notre Dame, Mississippi State at Minnesota, Ohio at Nebraska, Colorado at Northwestern, Ohio State at Texas, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Marshall at Penn State, Notre Dame at Purdue, Rutgers at Boston College, UCLA at California, Fresno State at USC, Washington State at Washington, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI).
Selected Saturday games in the 2026 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.
The 2026 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
2026 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- 2026 Illinois Football Schedule
- 2026 Indiana Football Schedule
- 2026 Iowa Football Schedule
- 2026 Maryland Football Schedule
- 2026 Michigan Football Schedule
- 2026 Michigan State Football Schedule
- 2026 Minnesota Football Schedule
- 2026 Nebraska Football Schedule
- 2026 Northwestern Football Schedule
- 2026 Ohio State Football Schedule
- 2026 Oregon Football Schedule
- 2026 Penn State Football Schedule
- 2026 Purdue Football Schedule
- 2026 Rutgers Football Schedule
- 2026 UCLA Football Schedule
- 2026 USC Football Schedule
- 2026 Washington Football Schedule
- 2026 Wisconsin Football Schedule
Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)
2026 Big Ten Football Schedule Grid pic.twitter.com/oC3XAtD4XI
USC is the only team with a game left to schedule. Either Week 0, October 17, or November 7.
Keep hearing it could be Stanford but idk what will work.
USC announced it will be a Week Zero game at home.
Stanford would make a fantastic fit for USC with October 17th date.
Stanford doesn’t have an opening
Looks like UConn only has 11 games scheduled so far… any other teams with only 11 games scheduled this late?
Would that Week 0 opponent need to be someone with a game scheduled at Hawaii? Should narrow down the possibilities.
October 17th My dream is:
Big Ten championship rematch
Ohio State at Indiana, FOX Big Noon Saturday
Penn State at Michigan, 3:30PM CBS
Nebraska at Oregon, 7:30PM NBC
This is only a mock schedule.
Looks like uconn has only 11 games scheduled…