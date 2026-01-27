search

2026 Big Ten football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley - January 27, 2026
Big Ten football schedule 2026

Photo: Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The 2026 season will be the third for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference. The Big Ten continues to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.

Top non-conference match-ups involving Big Ten teams in 2026 include Duke at Illinois, North Texas at Indiana, Iowa State at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Maryland, Oklahoma at Michigan, Michigan State at Notre Dame, Mississippi State at Minnesota, Ohio at Nebraska, Colorado at Northwestern, Ohio State at Texas, Oregon at Oklahoma State, Marshall at Penn State, Notre Dame at Purdue, Rutgers at Boston College, UCLA at California, Fresno State at USC, Washington State at Washington, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI).

Selected Saturday games in the 2026 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.

The 2026 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

2026 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)

View Comments (8)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments (8)

USC is the only team with a game left to schedule. Either Week 0, October 17, or November 7.

Keep hearing it could be Stanford but idk what will work.

Reply

Looks like UConn only has 11 games scheduled so far… any other teams with only 11 games scheduled this late?

Would that Week 0 opponent need to be someone with a game scheduled at Hawaii? Should narrow down the possibilities.

October 17th My dream is:

Big Ten championship rematch
Ohio State at Indiana, FOX Big Noon Saturday

Penn State at Michigan, 3:30PM CBS

Nebraska at Oregon, 7:30PM NBC

This is only a mock schedule.

Reply