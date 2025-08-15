UNLV, UTSA reschedule future football game

The UNLV Rebels and UTSA Roadrunners have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of an amendment to the game contract with the University of Texas at San Antonio was obtained from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, via a state public records request.

UNLV was previously scheduled to host UTSA at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the second game of a home-and-home series on Sept. 25, 2027. However, that contest has been pushed back two seasons and will now be played on Sept. 22, 2029, according to the copy of the amendment.

UNLV and UTSA played the first game of their home-and-home series on October 2, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Roadrunners defeated the Rebels in that contest, 24-17, which was also the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

At the time of the 2021 matchup, UTSA was a member of Conference USA. Just under two years later, the Roadrunners joined the American Athletic Conference, which is now known as the American Conference or simply “American.”

UNLV remains a member of the Mountain West Conference, as they have been since the 1999 season. The Rebels are led by new head coach Dan Mullen, who was previously the head man at Mississippi State from 2009 through 2017 and at Florida from 2018 through 2021.

With the UTSA contest postponed, UNLV is down to three non-conference opponents in 2027. The Rebels are scheduled to open the season on the road on Sept. 4 against the USC Trojans for a $1.2 million payday.

Following the USC contest, UNLV is slated to play consecutive home games at Allegiant Stadium against the Akron Zips on Sept. 11 and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 18.

UTSA now has only two non-league opponents on its 2027 docket. The Roadrunners are scheduled to visit the LSU Tigers on Sept. 11 (for a $1.4 million guarantee) and host the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 18.

