United Football League exits Birmingham, Houston markets

Mar 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks safety Donald Rutledge Jr. (38) gives a pep talk to his teammates before a game between between the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Roughnecks at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports

The United Football League (UFL) announced today that it will exit the Birmingham and Houston markets “…as part of its strategic market realignment and long-term growth strategy.”

The Birmingham Stallions played their home games at Protective Stadium, while the Houston Gamblers played at Shell Energy Stadium. Both teams played three seasons in the latest version of the spring football league.

“Departing a market is never easy and this decision is not a reflection of the dedication shown by players, coaches, fans, local partners, or civic leaders in Birmingham or Houston. We are grateful for their passion, commitment, and support, which have helped shape the continued evolution of the UFL,” said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. “My mission is to build a league that is not only sustainable today, but also successful and thriving for decades to come. Building a spring football league has required discipline and difficult decisions, which have been guided by our clear long-term vision. Every market evaluation begins with the same three principles I have said since day one – the right market, the right sized venue, and a passionate fan base.”

The UFL plans to add two replacement markets in time for the 2027 season. Then in 2028, the league will expand to 10 teams total with the addition of Oklahoma City and another currently unknown market.

“With Birmingham, this decision was 100% due to the wrong sized venue, ” Repole said. “I appreciate the passion of the fans and respect the history of the Birmingham Stallions. It was clearly my decision that with the wrong sized venue spring football could not succeed in Birmingham. Even on opening day, when 16,000 Stallions fans showed up, the energy, passion, and game atmosphere was not felt due to the size of the venue. We’ve been transparent with local mayors and city leadership that we’d love to return as soon as the right stadium solution becomes available, and we are willing to participate in accelerating those efforts.”

Protective Stadium, the home venue of the NCAA’s UAB Blazers football team, has a seating capacity of 47,100. Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium, home to Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer, the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, and the Texas Southern Tigers football team, seats 22,039 spectators.

“Houston played an important role in reestablishing modern spring football, and we’re grateful to the fans, partners, and community who supported the Roughnecks and Gamblers,” Repole said. “Houston is a great sports city, and Shell Energy Stadium has been an outstanding partner and venue. The reality is that we did not give this market the consistency it deserved. Between venue changes, team-name changes, and different approaches, we made it difficult to build lasting momentum.”