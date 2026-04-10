UFL to expand to Oklahoma City in 2028

The UFL will expand to Oklahoma City in 2028, the league reported.

“Oklahoma lives and breathes football, so bringing the UFL to Oklahoma City was an easy decision,” said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. “This is a state that shows up, cares deeply, and truly understands the game. From college powerhouses to Friday night lights, football runs deep here. We’re committed to building a franchise in OKC that the entire state can rally behind.”

“Oklahoma City has long been one of the most glaring vacancies on the professional football map,” said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. “The combination of a new stadium, deep-rooted football culture, and a city that has proven its ability to support major league sports makes this an easy decision. We are thrilled to bring the UFL’s brand of high-octane spring football to the passionate fans of Oklahoma.”

The team will play at the new multipurpose stadium located near the Bricktown entertainment district in Oklahoma City. The stadium will primarily be used for soccer, but will also be used for the UFL club.

“Together with Echo, the City, and the OKC for Soccer movement, we are proud to have designed a multipurpose destination for Oklahoma City,” said Populous Managing Director of the Americas Jonathan Mallie. “The stadium will serve as a community anchor, an economic catalyst, and a canvas for unforgettable events in downtown Oklahoma City for decades to come.”

Oklahoma City’s leadership voiced its excitement for the project.

“Oklahoma City welcomes the UFL to our championship city!” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “We love sports and we love football, so we think this should be a great fit. We have always said that the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium opens up new opportunities for our city, and this is a perfect example. We look forward to the UFL’s arrival in 2028!”