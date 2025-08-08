UMass adds two FCS opponents to future football schedules

The UMass Minutemen have added the Stony Brook Seawolves and Bryant Bulldogs to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has confirmed. Copies of contracts for both games were obtained from the University of Massachusetts via a state public records request.

UMass will host Stony Brook at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Minutemen will pay the Seawolves a $300,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract, which was executed on Aug. 7, 2025.

UMass and Stony Brook have met five times previously on the gridiron, most recently in 2022. The Minutemen won that contest, 20-3, and currently lead the overall series 5-0.

The Bryant Bulldogs, set to play in Amherst this fall, will make a return trip to take on the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. Per the contract copy, executed on March 10, 2025, the Bulldogs will receive a $300,000 guarantee for their efforts.

In their only previous gridiron meeting, the Minutemen defeated the Bulldogs 42-7 at home in 2008.

In December, UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford sent an email to season ticket holders outlining their future football schedule plans moving forward following their return to the Mid-American Conference (MAC), which became official on July 1, 2025. In that email, both the Stony Brook and Bryant contests were listed, as well as a contest against Sacred Heart in 2026.

The email also indicated that UMass was in discussions with Hawaii to cancel their home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027. As of today, the Hawaii series remains as scheduled. Games in 2026 and 2027 with the UConn Huskies also remain as scheduled, at least for now.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

UMass Football Schedule

Stony Brook Football Schedule

Bryant Football Schedule