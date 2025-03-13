UMass adds Sacred Heart to 2026 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have added the Sacred Heart Pioneers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

UMass will host Sacred Heart at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on a date to be determined during the 2026 season (Sept. 12? See below). The Minutemen will pay the Pioneers a $250,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Massachusetts via a state public records request.

The contract between the two schools was dated Feb. 9, 2021, signed a little over two months later, but was not provided in our previous requests to the school.

In December, UMass Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford sent an email to season ticket holders outlining their future football schedule plans moving forward following their return to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this summer. In that email, the Sacred Heart contest was listed as Sept. 12, 2026.

The email also indicated that UMass was in discussions with Hawaii to cancel their home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027. That cancellation would be needed to fit the Sacred Heart game into the 2026 schedule unless the Minutemen decide to keep the 13th game under the Hawaii Exemption.

Other future football games listed in the email, but not officially contracted as of today, include Stony Brook in 2027 and Bryant in 2029.

UMass’ 2026 non-conference schedule is slated to begin with a Sept. 5 contest on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Minutemen are also slated to visit the UCF Knights on Sept. 19 and the UConn Huskies on Oct. 24, 2026. All future schedules should be considered tentative, however, until officially announced by the school.

