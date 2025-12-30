UMass adds Stonehill to 2026 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have added the Stonehill Skyhawks to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Tuesday.

UMass will welcome Stonehill to Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Stonehill Skyhawks are a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Stonehill moved to the FCS ranks in 2022 after spending just over 30 seasons between Divisions III and II.

With the addition of Stonehill, UMass now has all four non-MAC opponents set for the 2026 season. The Minutemen are set to make three road trips during the campaign, starting the season at Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 5. UMass will also travel to UConn on Oct. 24, with a visit to Hawaii on the books for Nov. 28.

Stonehill now has five listed games for its 2026 ledger. The Skyhawks will start the season at Sacred Heart on Aug. 30, with a home date against Lafayette the following week. Stonehill then travels to Maine on Sept. 13 before Penn pays the Skyhawks a visit on Sept. 20. The final non-NEC date for Stonehill is an Oct. 18 visit to Yale. The Skyhawks went 4-8 (3-4 NEC) in 2025 and just completed head coach Ed Gardner’s ninth season at the school. Gardner’s record is 41-52 at the helm of the Skyhawks.

