ULM adds Saint Francis Red Flash to 2025 football schedule

The ULM Warhawks have added the Saint Francis University Red Flash to their 2025 football schedule, ULM athletics director John Hartwell announced on a recent episode of Warhawk Report.

Speaking about head coach Bryan Vincent being sought after by other schools and ULM’s newfound ability to counter and retain coaches, Hartwell mentioned the 2025 season-opening game for the Warhawks.

“Both of those things have driven up the enthusiasm even more in Warhawk nation, especially as it relates to football, even though we’re basically nine months out until kickoff of that Saint Francis game,” Hartwell said.

ULM will host Saint Francis U. at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., likely on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, but the game could be played on either Thursday or Friday (Aug. 28-29).

The Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference have never squared off with Saint Francis, who competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Saint Francis, ULM now has all four opponents for its non-conference football schedule in 2025. The Warhawks’ other three opponents are all on the road — at Alabama on Sept. 6, at UTEP on Sept. 20, and at Northwestern on Oct. 4.

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced the league opponents for each team next season. The Warhawks will host Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, and Old Dominion and will travel to Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Coastal Carolina.

Saint Francis now has two known non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2025 season. The Red Flash are also scheduled to visit the Buffalo Bulls of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Sept. 6.

