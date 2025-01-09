2025 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2025 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.
Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2025 Sun Belt football schedule will be released no later than Saturday, March 1, 2025.
2025 Sun Belt Football Opponents
* Cross-division opponents in italics.
EAST DIVISION
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Arkansas State
Away: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Southern Miss
Home: Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, ULM
Away: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss
Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Arkansas State
Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, South Alabama
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Troy
Home: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Louisiana
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Texas State
Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Texas State
Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana
Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Troy
Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, ULM
WEST DIVISION
Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia Southern
Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, App State
Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Marshall
Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, James Madison
Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Old Dominion
Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Coastal Carolina
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina
Away: Texas State, Troy, ULM, Georgia State
Home: Texas State, Troy, ULM, App State
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia Southern
Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, James Madison
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Marshall
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia State
Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Old Dominion