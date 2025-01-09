2025 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2025 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.

For the fourth consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.

Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2025 Sun Belt football schedule will be released no later than Saturday, March 1, 2025.

2025 Sun Belt Football Opponents

* Cross-division opponents in italics.

EAST DIVISION

Appalachian State

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Arkansas State

Away: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, Southern Miss

Coastal Carolina

Home: Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, ULM

Away: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama

Georgia Southern

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss

Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Arkansas State

Georgia State

Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, South Alabama

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Troy

James Madison

Home: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Louisiana

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Texas State

Marshall

Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Texas State

Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana

Old Dominion

Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Troy

Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, ULM

WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State

Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia Southern

Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, App State

Louisiana

Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Marshall

Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, James Madison

ULM

Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Old Dominion

Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Coastal Carolina

South Alabama

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina

Away: Texas State, Troy, ULM, Georgia State

Southern Miss

Home: Texas State, Troy, ULM, App State

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia Southern

Texas State

Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, James Madison

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Marshall

Troy

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Georgia State

Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Old Dominion