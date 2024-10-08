UFL announces opponents and locations for 2025 season

The United Football League (UFL) has announced the home and away opponents for all eight teams for the 2025 season.
Each UFL team plays a ten-game regular-season schedule, which consists of home and away games against each team within their own division and one game against each team from the opposite division. The site of the games against teams from the opposite division rotates each year.
There is one exception this season, however. The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the San Antonio Brahmas twice in 2025. That is reportedly due to scheduling issues with the league and its use of the Alamodome.
The 2025 season, which will be the second for the UFL, is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 28.
Last month, the UFL announced that the league will add Friday night games to its schedule, which includes the season-opener. Over the course of the 10-week regular-season, the schedule will include a total of 10 Friday night games televised by FOX. Other UFL contests in 2025 will air on the ESPN networks, ABC, and FOX.
Below are the opponents for each UFL team in 2025.
2025 UFL Opponents
USFL CONFERENCE
Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.
Away: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL CONFERENCE
Home: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks (twice)
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (twice)
Away: Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats