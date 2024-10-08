UFL announces opponents and locations for 2025 season

The United Football League (UFL) has announced the home and away opponents for all eight teams for the 2025 season.

Each UFL team plays a ten-game regular-season schedule, which consists of home and away games against each team within their own division and one game against each team from the opposite division. The site of the games against teams from the opposite division rotates each year.

There is one exception this season, however. The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the San Antonio Brahmas twice in 2025. That is reportedly due to scheduling issues with the league and its use of the Alamodome.

The 2025 season, which will be the second for the UFL, is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 28.

Last month, the UFL announced that the league will add Friday night games to its schedule, which includes the season-opener. Over the course of the 10-week regular-season, the schedule will include a total of 10 Friday night games televised by FOX. Other UFL contests in 2025 will air on the ESPN networks, ABC, and FOX.

Below are the opponents for each UFL team in 2025.

2025 UFL Opponents

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.

Away: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks

Home: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan Panthers

Home: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

Home: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

DC Defenders

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

San Antonio Brahmas

Home: Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks (twice)

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (twice)

Away: Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats