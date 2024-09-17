United Football League announces kickoff date for 2025 season

The United Football League (UFL) has announced the kickoff date for the 2025 season. The spring professional football league will return on Friday, March 28.

The UFL, which played its inaugural season earlier this year, was formed from the merger between the XFL and USFL. In the inaugural UFL Championship Game on Sunday, June 16, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo.

The UFL consists of two four-team conferences named after the previous league names, USFL and XFL. The USFL Conference consists of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. Teams in the XFL Conference include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Beginning in 2025, the UFL will add Friday night games to its schedule, which includes the season-opener. Over the course of the 10-week regular-season, the schedule will include a total of 10 Friday night games televised by FOX.

“Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become,” said President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025, and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two.”

Other UFL contests in 2025 will air on the ESPN networks, ABC, and FOX.

Below are the team names and head coaches for each UFL team in 2025 along with stadium information.

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks

Head Coach: Curtis Johnson

Stadium: Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats

Head Coach: Vacant

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers

Head Coach: Mike Nolan

Stadium: Ford Field

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

DC Defenders

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Stadium: Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Stadium: Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center

