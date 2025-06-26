UConn, Duke add games in 2027 and 2028 to existing football series

UConn and Duke will add games in 2027 and 2028 to their existing football series, the schools announced Wednesday.

The Huskies will travel to Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 11, 2027 in the first game of the added pair. The Blue Devils will return the favor and visit Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Oct. 14, 2028. The series replaces UConn’s game against Ole Miss those season, which have been canceled.

As Kevin noted in the 2023 post announcing the series:

In the first game of the series, Duke will travel to take on UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The Blue Devils will return to East Hartford four seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2029. Duke will host UConn twice at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., with the first game set for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The Blue Devils will then host the Huskies four seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030, which will wrap up the four-game series.

The 2027 game marks the second non-ACC game for Duke. The Blue Devils’ tilt with Notre Dame will take place on a date to be determined. The 2028 game is the third outside the league for Duke, with a Sept. 9 home outing against TCU and a Sept. 16 visit to Temple on the books.

UConn’s 2027 ledger now contains 10 games, while the 2028 campaign now lists eight games for the Huskies.

