Duke, UConn schedule four-game football series beginning in 2025

The Duke Blue Devils and the UConn Huskies have scheduled a four game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2025, it was announced on Monday.

In the first game of the series, Duke will travel to take on UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The Blue Devils will return to East Hartford four seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2029.

Duke will host UConn twice at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., with the first game set for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The Blue Devils will then host the Huskies four seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030, which will wrap up the four-game series.

Duke, a member of the ACC, and UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, met earlier this season in East Hartford, which resulted in a 41-7 win for the Blue Devils. The game was the first of a home-and-home series that concludes when the Blue Devils host the Huskies in Durham on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

In their only other previous matchups on the gridiron, the Huskies defeated the Blue Devils 22-20 in 2004 in East Hartford and 45-14 in 2007 in Durham.

With the addition of UConn, Duke has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2025. The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the season on the road at Middle Tennessee on Aug. 30 before hosting Illinois on Sept. 6 and then traveling to face Tulane on Sept. 13.

UConn now has 11 games scheduled for the 2025 season. In other action, the Huskies are slated to host Central Connecticut, Ball State, FIU, UAB, and UMass and travel to play Syracuse, Purdue, Buffalo, Army, and Ohio State.

