UConn adds Air Force, completes 2025 football schedule

The UConn Huskies have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests total.

UConn opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils inside Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The Huskies then play consecutive games on the road against the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 6 and the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 13. Delaware is moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in Conference USA this fall.

Next, UConn returns to East Hartford to host the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 20 before traveling to face the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 27. The following week on Oct. 4, UConn welcomes the FIU Panthers to Rentschler Field.

Following an open date, back-to-back road tilts are next for the Huskies as they will trek to face the Boston College Eagles on Oct. 18 and the Rice Owls on Oct. 25.

The Huskies then return home to host consecutive games in East Hartford against the UAB Blazers on Nov. 1, Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 8, and Air Force Falcons on Nov. 15.

The Air Force contest is a new addition, and the Huskies will return the game against the Falcons during the 2026 season.

UConn will close out the 2025 regular-season on the road against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 22.

Below is UConn’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 UConn Football Schedule

08/30 – Central Connecticut

09/06 – at Syracuse

09/13 – at Delaware

09/20 – Ball State

09/27 – at Buffalo

10/04 – FIU

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Boston College

10/25 – at Rice

11/01 – UAB

11/08 – Duke

11/15 – Air Force

11/22 – at Florida Atlantic

11/29 – OFF

UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, finished the 2024 season 9-4 overall with a Wasabi Fenway Bowl win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. In three seasons under head coach Jim Mora, the Huskies are 18-20 overall with two bowl appearances.