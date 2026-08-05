UC Davis adds San Diego to 2027 football schedule

Aug 31, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; UC Davis Aggies wide receiver Samuel Gbatu Jr. (8) catches a kickoff during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Davis Aggies have added the San Diego Toreros to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from the University of California, Davis, via a state public records request.

UC Davis will host San Diego at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Saturday, September 4, 2027. The Aggies will pay the Toreros a $150,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

UC Davis and San Diego have met 10 times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 2006. The Aggies have won the last seven contests, including a 43-13 decision in the most recent matchup in 2022 in Davis.

The Aggies and Toreros also have two additional football games scheduled, which were previously announced. UC Davis will visit San Diego this fall on Sept. 5 before hosting the Toreros in Davis on Sept. 8, 2029. The 2029 game was recently moved up to Sept. 8 from its originally scheduled date of Sept. 15, according to a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

The addition of San Diego gives UC Davis three non-conference opponents for the 2027 season, which tentatively completes its slate. The Aggies are scheduled to play road contests at UCLA on August 28 (Week Zero) and at Harvard on Sept. 18.

UC Davis is the third known opponent for San Diego’s 2027 football schedule. The Aggies are also slated to visit Sacramento State and Southern Utah on dates to be determined.

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