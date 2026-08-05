UC Davis adds San Diego to 2027 football schedule

The UC Davis Aggies have added the San Diego Toreros to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from the University of California, Davis, via a state public records request.
UC Davis will host San Diego at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif., on Saturday, September 4, 2027. The Aggies will pay the Toreros a $150,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.
UC Davis and San Diego have met 10 times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 2006. The Aggies have won the last seven contests, including a 43-13 decision in the most recent matchup in 2022 in Davis.
The Aggies and Toreros also have two additional football games scheduled, which were previously announced. UC Davis will visit San Diego this fall on Sept. 5 before hosting the Toreros in Davis on Sept. 8, 2029. The 2029 game was recently moved up to Sept. 8 from its originally scheduled date of Sept. 15, according to a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.
The addition of San Diego gives UC Davis three non-conference opponents for the 2027 season, which tentatively completes its slate. The Aggies are scheduled to play road contests at UCLA on August 28 (Week Zero) and at Harvard on Sept. 18.
UC Davis is the third known opponent for San Diego’s 2027 football schedule. The Aggies are also slated to visit Sacramento State and Southern Utah on dates to be determined.
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I don’t think that Sacramento State game sticks. FBS teams rarely play pioneer league teams because they don’t have scholarships. It’s possible they keep it but it’s unlikely.
Probably. Sac State won’t complete my records request, it’s been over a year now.
Sacramento State and UC Davis are each others biggest rivals. Additionally, Sacramento State will be taking on a lot of travel playing in the MAC. They’ll want to keep the game where the bus ride is shorter than their ride to the airport for MAC away games- all 3 time zones away.
I don’t see the benefit in UC Davis and Cal Poly playing San Diego EVERY YEAR. I know that travel is a big thing for the teams out west, but this is the equivalent of USC, UCLA, Stanford or Cal playing San Jose State, every year. They should schedule Tarleton, SFA or something different rather than trying to establish a “rivalry” that just isn’t there.
and what is wrong with Cal,Stanford,UCLA and USC playing San Jose State? For the most part,SJSU has played these schools tough especially Stanford. Playing San Jose State, especially now makes sense in terms of cutting travel time and expenses and you help create stronger regional rivalries.
And as questioning “rivalries”,the California schools have passionate rivalries and I think moving forward you’ll see more games instate among them.
It’s not about establishing a rivalry. It’s about having no other geographically close non conference opponents. San Diego is the only FCS team west of the central time zone that is not in the Big Sky Conference.
A few years ago, Davis played a non conference series with Lehigh. They’ve also played at South Dakota State. A university in Davis, California would obviously find it more convenient and much more economical to send their football team to San Diego as compared to sending the team to Brookings, South Dakota or Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.