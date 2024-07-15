UAlbany to host Cornell in 2025

The UAlbany Great Danes announced their 2024 football schedule earlier this year, and it included a non-conference contest on the road against the Cornell Big Red.

That contest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

According to a copy of the football game contract obtained from the University at Albany via a state public records request, the 2024 contest is the first game of a home-and-home series. The two-game agreement will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 when the Great Danes host the Big Red at Bob Ford Field in Albany, N.Y.

The Great Danes compete in the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA), while the Big Red are a member of the Ivy League, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Cornell is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UAlbany for the 2025 season. The Great Danes can schedule three additional non-conference opponents for next season to go along with eight CAA contests.

Cornell now has two scheduled non-conference contests for its 2025 slate, as the Big Red are also slated to host the Colgate Raiders on Sept. 20 for their season-opener. The Big Red now only need one non-conference opponent to complete their 10-game schedule.

