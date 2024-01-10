2024 CAA football schedule announced

The 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14.

For the 2024 season, the CAA will consist of 16 football-playing members following the addition of the Bryant Bulldogs. Bryant will join existing CAA members Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.

The conference slate includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Each team was paired with one preferred partner and regional proximity was an important factor in determining the remaining opponents. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was a priority, with most teams not having more than one flight during conference play.

The Delaware Blue Hens will remain in the CAA in 2024, but are moving up to the FBS and will begin play in Conference USA in 2025. As a result, Delaware will not be eligible for the CAA title or FCS Playoffs in 2024.

14 previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Bryant at Delaware (Aug. 29)

LIU at UAlbany (Aug. 30)

Franklin Pierce at Bryant (Sept. 7)

Stonehill at Stony Brook (Sept. 7)

Villanova at Colgate (Sept. 7)

Virginia Union at Hampton (Sept. 7)

Penn at Delaware (Sept. 21)

Howard at Hampton (Sept. 21)

Maine at Merrimack (Sept. 21)

Monmouth at FIU (Sept. 21)

Rhode Island at LIU (Sept. 21)

Sacred Heart at Delaware (Sept. 28)

NC A&T at SC State (Sept. 28)

LIU at Villanova (Sept. 28)

2024 CAA Team Schedules

2024 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)

Thursday, Aug. 29

Bryant at Delaware (non-conference)

Youngstown State at Villanova

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

New Hampshire at UCF

Monmouth at Eastern Washington

Friday, Aug. 30

Elon at Duke

Saturday, Aug. 31

LIU at UAlbany

Campbell at Liberty

Hampton vs. TBA

Colgate at Maine

Holy Cross at Rhode Island

Richmond at Virginia

Stony Brook at Marshall

Towson at Cincinnati

VMI at William & Mary

Saturday, Sept. 7

UAlbany at West Virginia

Campbell at Western Carolina

Elon at NC Central

Lafayette at Monmouth

Maine at Montana State

New Hampshire at Holy Cross

Rhode Island at Minnesota

Wofford at Richmond

Stonehill at Stony Brook

Morgan State at Towson

Villanova at Colgate

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina

Franklin Pierce at Bryant

Virginia Union at Hampton

Winston-Salem St. at North Carolina A&T

Saturday, Sept. 14

Monmouth at Maine

Campbell at Rhode Island

Delaware at North Carolina A&T

Towson at Villanova

William & Mary at Wofford

Western Carolina at Elon

Hampton at Norfolk State

Stonehill at New Hampshire

Charleston Southern at Richmond

Stony Brook at Fordham

UAlbany at Idaho

Holy Cross at Bryant

Saturday, Sept. 21

Bryant at New Hampshire

Stony Brook at Campbell

Penn at Delaware

ETSU at Elon

Howard at Hampton

Maine at Merrimack

Monmouth at FIU

North Carolina A&T at NC Central

Rhode Island at LIU

Richmond at Delaware State

Towson at North Dakota State

Villanova at Maryland

Furman at William & Mary

Saturday, Sept. 28

Maine at UAlbany

Richmond at Elon

Hampton at William & Mary

Delaware State at Campbell

Sacred Heart at Delaware

Fordham at Monmouth

North Carolina A&T at SC State

Morgan State at Stony Brook

LIU at Villanova

Saturday, Oct. 5

Delaware at Monmouth

Rhode Island at Hampton

North Carolina A&T at Richmond

Villanova at Stony Brook

William & Mary at Towson

UAlbany at Cornell

Bryant at Brown

NC Central at Campbell

New Hampshire at Harvard

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAlbany at Bryant

Maine at Delaware

New Hampshire at Elon

Towson at Norfolk State

Brown at Rhode Island

Saturday, Oct. 19

Campbell at William & Mary

Villanova at Maine

Hampton at North Carolina A&T

Stony Brook at Towson

Delaware at Richmond

Rhode Island at New Hampshire

Bryant at Monmouth

Elon at UAlbany

Saturday, Oct. 26

UAlbany at Delaware

Richmond at Bryant

North Carolina A&T at Campbell

Elon at Hampton

Maine at Rhode Island

Towson at Monmouth

New Hampshire at Villanova

William & Mary at Stony Brook

Saturday, Nov. 2

William & Mary at North Carolina A&T

Villanova at Hampton

Towson at Richmond

Stony Brook at Bryant

Monmouth at Rhode Island

New Hampshire at UAlbany

Campbell at Elon

Maine at Oklahoma

Saturday, Nov. 9

UAlbany at Stony Brook

Bryant at Maine

Richmond at Campbell

Rhode Island at Delaware

Elon at William & Mary

Hampton at Towson

Monmouth at New Hampshire

North Carolina A&T at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 16

Richmond at Hampton

Villanova at Monmouth

Maine at Elon

North Carolina A&T at Towson

UAlbany at Rhode Island

Bryant at William & Mary

Campbell at Delaware

Stony Brook at New Hampshire

Saturday, Nov. 23

New Hampshire at Maine

Delaware at Villanova

William & Mary at Richmond

Elon at North Carolina A&T

Monmouth at Stony Brook

Hampton at UAlbany

Rhode Island at Bryant

Towson at Campbell

