2024 CAA football schedule announced

The 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14.
For the 2024 season, the CAA will consist of 16 football-playing members following the addition of the Bryant Bulldogs. Bryant will join existing CAA members Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.
The conference slate includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Each team was paired with one preferred partner and regional proximity was an important factor in determining the remaining opponents. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was a priority, with most teams not having more than one flight during conference play.
The Delaware Blue Hens will remain in the CAA in 2024, but are moving up to the FBS and will begin play in Conference USA in 2025. As a result, Delaware will not be eligible for the CAA title or FCS Playoffs in 2024.
14 previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:
- Bryant at Delaware (Aug. 29)
- LIU at UAlbany (Aug. 30)
- Franklin Pierce at Bryant (Sept. 7)
- Stonehill at Stony Brook (Sept. 7)
- Villanova at Colgate (Sept. 7)
- Virginia Union at Hampton (Sept. 7)
- Penn at Delaware (Sept. 21)
- Howard at Hampton (Sept. 21)
- Maine at Merrimack (Sept. 21)
- Monmouth at FIU (Sept. 21)
- Rhode Island at LIU (Sept. 21)
- Sacred Heart at Delaware (Sept. 28)
- NC A&T at SC State (Sept. 28)
- LIU at Villanova (Sept. 28)
2024 CAA Team Schedules
- 2024 Bryant Football Schedule
- 2024 Campbell Football Schedule
- 2024 Delaware Football Schedule
- 2024 Elon Football Schedule
- 2024 Hampton Football Schedule
- 2024 Maine Football Schedule
- 2024 Monmouth Football Schedule
- 2024 New Hampshire Football Schedule
- 2024 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule
- 2024 Rhode Island Football Schedule
- 2024 Richmond Football Schedule
- 2024 Stony Brook Football Schedule
- 2024 Towson Football Schedule
- 2024 UAlbany Football Schedule
- 2024 Villanova Football Schedule
- 2024 William & Mary Football Schedule
2024 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)
Thursday, Aug. 29
Bryant at Delaware (non-conference)
Youngstown State at Villanova
North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest
New Hampshire at UCF
Monmouth at Eastern Washington
Friday, Aug. 30
Elon at Duke
Saturday, Aug. 31
LIU at UAlbany
Campbell at Liberty
Hampton vs. TBA
Colgate at Maine
Holy Cross at Rhode Island
Richmond at Virginia
Stony Brook at Marshall
Towson at Cincinnati
VMI at William & Mary
Saturday, Sept. 7
UAlbany at West Virginia
Campbell at Western Carolina
Elon at NC Central
Lafayette at Monmouth
Maine at Montana State
New Hampshire at Holy Cross
Rhode Island at Minnesota
Wofford at Richmond
Stonehill at Stony Brook
Morgan State at Towson
Villanova at Colgate
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina
Franklin Pierce at Bryant
Virginia Union at Hampton
Winston-Salem St. at North Carolina A&T
Saturday, Sept. 14
Monmouth at Maine
Campbell at Rhode Island
Delaware at North Carolina A&T
Towson at Villanova
William & Mary at Wofford
Western Carolina at Elon
Hampton at Norfolk State
Stonehill at New Hampshire
Charleston Southern at Richmond
Stony Brook at Fordham
UAlbany at Idaho
Holy Cross at Bryant
Saturday, Sept. 21
Bryant at New Hampshire
Stony Brook at Campbell
Penn at Delaware
ETSU at Elon
Howard at Hampton
Maine at Merrimack
Monmouth at FIU
North Carolina A&T at NC Central
Rhode Island at LIU
Richmond at Delaware State
Towson at North Dakota State
Villanova at Maryland
Furman at William & Mary
Saturday, Sept. 28
Maine at UAlbany
Richmond at Elon
Hampton at William & Mary
Delaware State at Campbell
Sacred Heart at Delaware
Fordham at Monmouth
North Carolina A&T at SC State
Morgan State at Stony Brook
LIU at Villanova
Saturday, Oct. 5
Delaware at Monmouth
Rhode Island at Hampton
North Carolina A&T at Richmond
Villanova at Stony Brook
William & Mary at Towson
UAlbany at Cornell
Bryant at Brown
NC Central at Campbell
New Hampshire at Harvard
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAlbany at Bryant
Maine at Delaware
New Hampshire at Elon
Towson at Norfolk State
Brown at Rhode Island
Saturday, Oct. 19
Campbell at William & Mary
Villanova at Maine
Hampton at North Carolina A&T
Stony Brook at Towson
Delaware at Richmond
Rhode Island at New Hampshire
Bryant at Monmouth
Elon at UAlbany
Saturday, Oct. 26
UAlbany at Delaware
Richmond at Bryant
North Carolina A&T at Campbell
Elon at Hampton
Maine at Rhode Island
Towson at Monmouth
New Hampshire at Villanova
William & Mary at Stony Brook
Saturday, Nov. 2
William & Mary at North Carolina A&T
Villanova at Hampton
Towson at Richmond
Stony Brook at Bryant
Monmouth at Rhode Island
New Hampshire at UAlbany
Campbell at Elon
Maine at Oklahoma
Saturday, Nov. 9
UAlbany at Stony Brook
Bryant at Maine
Richmond at Campbell
Rhode Island at Delaware
Elon at William & Mary
Hampton at Towson
Monmouth at New Hampshire
North Carolina A&T at Villanova
Saturday, Nov. 16
Richmond at Hampton
Villanova at Monmouth
Maine at Elon
North Carolina A&T at Towson
UAlbany at Rhode Island
Bryant at William & Mary
Campbell at Delaware
Stony Brook at New Hampshire
Saturday, Nov. 23
New Hampshire at Maine
Delaware at Villanova
William & Mary at Richmond
Elon at North Carolina A&T
Monmouth at Stony Brook
Hampton at UAlbany
Rhode Island at Bryant
Towson at Campbell