UAlbany, Princeton schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The UAlbany Great Danes and Princeton Tigers have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series opens on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, when Princeton hosts UAlbany at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium in Princeton, N.J. That matchup first surfaced in December with the release of the Coastal Athletic Association’s 2026 schedule.

A copy of the game contract, obtained from the University at Albany through a state public records request, confirms that the return game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027, at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, N.Y.

The programs have never met on the gridiron. UAlbany competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), while Princeton is a member of the Ivy League.

UAlbany’s 2026 non-conference slate also includes road trips to Buffalo (Sept. 3) and LIU (Sept. 12), along with a home matchup against Delaware State (Oct. 3). The Great Danes are slated to open the 2026 season at home on Friday, Aug. 28, against CAA foe New Hampshire.

Princeton becomes UAlbany’s second scheduled non-conference opponent for 2027, joining Yale, which the Great Danes will host on Sept. 18.

For Princeton, UAlbany is the third non-league opponent on the 2026 schedule and again in 2027. The Tigers are currently set to open their 2026 campaign at Bryant on Sept. 19 and will travel to Wagner on Oct. 10.

Princeton had previously been scheduled to visit Lafayette on Sept. 25, 2027, but that game appears to have been replaced by the newly added road date against UAlbany. The Tigers’ 2027 schedule also includes home contests against Lehigh on Sept. 18 and Wagner on Oct. 9.

Football Schedules