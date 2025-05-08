Two SEC football games moved to Black Friday in 2025

Two SEC football games in 2025 have been moved to Black Friday, it was announced Thursday.

The annual Egg Bowl Game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, has been moved up one day to Friday, Nov. 28 and will kickoff at noon ET / 11:00am CT. This season’s game will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

Ole Miss has defeated Mississippi State in their last two meetings, including a 26-14 victory in Oxford, Miss., last season. The Rebels currently lead the overall series 66-47-6.

The second game moved to Black Friday this season is the annual Lone Star Showdown, which will feature the Texas Longhorns hosting the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game will kickoff in primetime at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

The Longhorns and Aggies will be meeting for the 120th time in a series that dates back to 1894. Texas has won two consecutive games in the series, including a 17-7 win last season in College Station, Texas, and currently holds a 77-37-5 overall advantage.

Both the Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Texas A&M-Texas games will air on an ABC or ESPN network that will be announced at a later date.

A third game involving an SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, was previously set for Black Friday when the SEC announced its complete 2025 football schedule in December. Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The SEC and other conferences will release the majority of early-season and other special date games toward the end of May. Last season, those announcements occurred on Thursday, May 30.

