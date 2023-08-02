Troy, BYU reschedule future football game for 2035 season

The Troy Trojans and the BYU Cougars have rescheduled their future football game, according to Troy’s official athletics website.

Troy and BYU scheduled a home-and-home series back in August 2020, which was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic altering the college football landscape that season. The first game of the series was played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 26, 2020, which was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. BYU won that contest 48-7.

The second and final game of the series was scheduled for Sept. 5, 2026 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. According to Troy’s website, that contest has been rescheduled and will now be played nine seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2035.

BYU continues to reshape their future football schedules following their move to the Big 12 Conference, and the contest with Troy was likely rescheduled as part of that process.

In a related move last August, BYU rescheduled their home contest in 2024 against the Utah Tech Trailblazers for Sept. 5, 2026, which was the same date they were supposed to play Troy.

Troy is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7:00pm ET, ESPN+). BYU opens their campaign on the same day at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats (10:15pm ET, FS1).

