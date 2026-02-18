Toledo to play at Utah State in 2027, reschedules future Tulsa contest

The Toledo Rockets have added a future Pac-12 Conference opponent as well as rescheduled a future contest against an American Conference team, the school officially announced Wednesday.

Toledo announced it will travel to face the Utah State Aggies on September 18, 2027 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. The matchup marks just the second all‑time meeting between the programs and gives the Rockets an early‑season road test in the Pac-12 footprint.

In their lone previous meeting, Utah State defeated Toledo, 41-15, in the 2012 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Utah State is the second announced non-conference opponent for Toledo in 2027, joining the season-opener on the road against Kentucky on Sept. 4.

For Utah State, it’s their third scheduled non-league opponent for 2027. The Aggies are scheduled to open the season at Oklahoma on Sept. 4 and will later host Nevada on Sept. 25.

Toledo also confirmed a significant adjustment to a previously scheduled non-conference game. Toledo’s road contest at Tulsa, slated for September 15, 2029, has been moved five years down the line and will now be played on September 16, 2034 at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla.

The Toledo at Tulsa contest was initially scheduled for the 2016 season before being rescheduled for 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was later slotted for the 2029 season.

