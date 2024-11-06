Toledo adds Washington State, Rice, and Pitt to future schedules

The Toledo Rockets have added the Washington State Cougars, Rice Owls, and Pittsburgh Panthers to their future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.

Toledo and Washington State of the Pac-12 will meet for the first time ever at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Oct. 25, 2025. The two-game series will conclude six seasons later when the Cougars make the return trip to the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 20, 2031.

The Toledo-Washington State series was first revealed last week when the Cougars announced their 2025 football schedule.

To accommodate the addition of Washington State to their 2025 schedule, Toledo has rescheduled a contest at Appalachian State and will now travel to Boone, N.C., during the 2030 season.

Toledo will play a home-and-home series with the Rice Owls, beginning on Sept. 8, 2029 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo. The Rockets will return the game against the Owls two seasons later when they travel to square off at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 13, 2031.

Toledo, a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), and Rice, a member of the American Athletic Conference, have never met on the gridiron in their history.

The Rockets have also announced a single road contest against the Pitt Panthers of the ACC. Toledo will travel to face Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2030.

In three previous matchups against the Panthers, Toledo owns one victory and two losses. Pitt won in 2002 and 2006 in Pittsburgh, while Toledo claimed its lone win in 2003 at the Glass Bowl.

