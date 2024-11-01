Washington State announces complete 2025 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have announced their complete 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Washington State will embark on its second season as one of only two members of the Pac-12 Conference along with the Oregon State Beavers following the departure of 10 teams to other conferences. NCAA bylaws stipulate that conferences must have at least eight members, but they also allow for a two-year grace period if a conference falls below the eight-team threshold.

The Pac-12 has added five teams to its football roster, but that won’t become official until 2026. Last year, the two Pac-12 schools had a Mountain West scheduling agreement to assist them, but that wasn’t extended through 2025. Therefore, Washington State will essentially play an independent football schedule next season.

The Cougars are set to open the 2025 season with back-to-back games at home at GESA Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., against the Idaho Vandals on Aug. 30 and the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 6. Washington State will then travel to face the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 13 before returning to Pullman to host the Washington Huskies in the annual Apple Cup on Sept. 20.

Washington State will then travel to take on the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 27 before its first open date of the season on Oct. 4. Then its consecutive trips east to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 11 and the Virginia Cavaliers on Oct. 18.

The Cougars then return home to host the Toledo Rockets in Pullman on Oct. 25. That’s followed by a road trip to face the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 1, which will be the first of two contests between the Pac-12 foes in 2025. The second contest will be played at Martin Stadium in Pullman as the regular-season finale on Nov. 29.

Prior to that finale, Washington State will be off on Nov. 8, host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Nov. 15, and will visit the James Madison Dukes on Nov. 22.

“We are thrilled to finalize our full football schedule for next season,” said WSU Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. “The 2025 season includes contests against new opponents playing in Gesa Field, a September Apple Cup matchup in Pullman, as well as challenging road games against SEC and ACC opponents in Mississippi and Virginia. It’s a schedule our fans will be excited for.”

The 2024 season will be the fifth for Washington State under head coach Jake Dickert, who took over the program on an interim basis after seven games in 2021. Dickert has a 22-17 overall record at the school and a 9-13 record in Pac-12 contests.

2025 Washington State Football Schedule