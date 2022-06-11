Three Conference USA schools announce move to The American in 2023

Three Conference USA schools will join the American Athletic Conference in 2023, per official announcements on Friday.

The Charlotte 49ers, Florida Atlantic Owls, and UTSA Roadrunners each announced their move. Three other schools that have accepted initiations to The American — North Texas, Rice, and UAB — did not release similar statements, but those should come in the near future.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, and UTSA announcing their move to The American comes on the heels of Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF finalizing a deal with The American to move to the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2023 season.

When all is said and done, Conference USA will have nine football-playing members in 2023. New members Liberty (FBS Independent), New Mexico State (FBS Independent), Jacksonville State (FCS; ASUN Conference), and Sam Houston (FCS; WAC) will join FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU.

Below are statements from Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, and UTSA on their moves to The American in 2023:

Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill

“We’re thrilled to be joining The American in 2023-24 and are diligently preparing for this transformational opportunity. We look forward to competing in such an outstanding league. We’re also grateful to our colleagues at Conference USA and anticipate an exciting final season as members in 2022-23.”

UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos

“Given the news about the agreement the American Athletic Conference came to with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF regarding the departure of those institutions in 2023, our intent is to join The American on July 1, 2023.”

FAU Vice President & Director of Athletics Brian White

“Florida Atlantic Athletics has an extremely bright future. Today, we have more clarity on that future, which is exciting to everyone associated with the Owls. We look forward to our final year in Conference USA, while also continuing our diligent work in preparation to join The American.”