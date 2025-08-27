The CW, Pac-12 extend partnership through 2030-31 season

The CW Network and the Pac-12 Conference have announced an extension of their partnership through the 2030-31 season. The partnership between The CW and Pac-12 began with the 2024 football season.

As part of the extended partnership agreement, The CW will televise 13 regular-season Pac-12 football games annually.

“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

Below are highlights of the extended Pac-12 and The CW partnership:

• 13 regular season football games on The CW

• Annual women’s basketball tournament semifinal and championship games on The CW

• 35 regular season men’s basketball games on The CW

• 15 regular season women’s basketball games on The CW

“The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years,” said Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network. “We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans and we are eager to introduce an additional seven schools in the new Pac-12 to our nationwide CW Sports audience. We are also excited to bring Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball to our viewers featuring some of the most dynamic and celebrated collegiate programs in the country.”

Back in June, the Pac-12 announced an extension of its partnership with CBS Sports. That deal includes the annual football championship game on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, as well as a minimum of three regular season football games on CBS and Paramount+ each season.

The Pac-12 will have a different look beginning in 2026, as current members Oregon State and Washington State welcome six new schools. Five of those programs will move from the Mountain West Conference — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. A sixth school, Texas State, transfers over from the Sun Belt Conference.