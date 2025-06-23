CBS Sports, Pac-12 extend partnership through 2030-31 season

CBS Sports and the Pac-12 Conference have announced an extension of their partnership through the 2030-31 season, which establishes CBS Sports as the primary long-term media partner for the new Pac-12.

As part of the extended partnership agreement, Pac-12 football and men’s basketball will air on the main CBS network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Network.

“Our goal with this process was to find transformational partnerships for the new Pac-12, and throughout our discussions and time together it became more and more clear that a partnership with CBS Sports would be just that,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “I am thankful to the team at CBS Sports for seeing our vision and investing in our shared future as we build, launch and realize a new Pac-12 together.”

Below are highlights of the new Pac-12 and CBS Sports partnership:

• Annual football championship game on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

• Annual men’s basketball tournament championship game on CBS and Paramount+.

• A minimum of three regular season football games on CBS and Paramount+ each season.

• A minimum of three regular season men’s basketball games on CBS and Paramount+ each season.

• Football and men’s basketball games throughout the regular season on CBS Sports Network, with details to be announced at a later date.

“As the new Pac-12’s primary media partner, CBS Sports’ top-tier coverage will showcase the best of the conference’s football and men’s basketball games annually across our platforms, including the championship game for both sports,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “Extending this partnership strengthens our multiplatform college football and basketball schedule and, at a pivotal moment for the new Pac-12, allows us to collaborate, grow the conference and expand its reach.”

The Pac-12 will have a different look beginning in 2026, as current members Oregon State and Washington State welcome five new schools from the Mountain West Conference. Those schools include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

An eighth football member still needs to be added, and that school is heavily rumored to be Texas State. Should Texas State make the move, the Sun Belt would reportedly look to Conference USA to fill the vacated spot.