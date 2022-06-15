The American announces six teams will officially join the conference in 2023

Six teams will officially join the the American Athletic Conference in 2023, Commissioner Mike Aresco announced on Wednesday.

The Charlotte 49ers, Florida Atlantic Owls, North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, UAB Blazers, and UTSA Roadrunners will each officially join The American on July 1, 2023. All six universities will be moving to the American from Conference USA.

The move of the six C-USA teams to The American in 2023 was made official following an announcement last week that The American had reached an exit agreement with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights. All three teams are leaving for the Big 12 Conference next season.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome our new members to the conference in 2023, as we begin our second decade,” said Aresco. “Our incoming schools comprise a distinguished group with attributes that will enhance our conference’s Power 6 goals. We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade.”

With the addition of six new schools for football, the American will expand to a 14-team conference beginning with the 2023 season. The six new schools will join East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF.

Below are statements from each school on their moves to The American in 2023:

Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill

“We’re thrilled to be joining The American in 2023-24 and are diligently preparing for this transformational opportunity. We look forward to competing in such an outstanding league. We’re also grateful to our colleagues at Conference USA and anticipate an exciting final season as members in 2022-23.”

FAU Vice President & Director of Athletics Brian White

“Florida Atlantic Athletics has an extremely bright future. Today, we have more clarity on that future, which is exciting to everyone associated with the Owls. We look forward to our final year in Conference USA, while also continuing our diligent work in preparation to join The American.”

North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker

“This is an exciting time at North Texas, and we look forward to the upcoming challenge of entering The American next fall. Our student-athletes and coaches have made significant accomplishments during our time in Conference USA, but we look forward to what is next with great optimism.”

Rice Director of Athletics, Recreation and Lifetime Fitness Joe Karlgaard

“Today’s announcement brings Rice Athletics a step closer to its very bright future. As we prepare for entry into the American Athletic Conference in 2023, we need all of our alumni and fans to step forward in support of our coaches and student-athletes. Only in working together can we realize our aspirations to win championships and offer the best student-athlete experience available. Let’s pack the stands, join the Owl Club, and offer the encouragement and resources needed to support our Rice Owl teams to the fullest extent now and in the years to come.”

UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram

“We have made the most of every opportunity in recent years to propel UAB Athletics to new heights, and joining the AAC is an incredible opportunity to build on all we have accomplished in a big way. We’ve worked hard to make great progress that put us in this position, and we don’t intend to slow down. This is another great day for UAB Athletics and Blazer Nation, and it is still just the beginning.”

UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos

“Given the news about the agreement the American Athletic Conference came to with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF regarding the departure of those institutions in 2023, our intent is to join The American on July 1, 2023.”

