Texas Tech cancels future football game at Fresno State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have canceled their future football game on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas Tech and Fresno State were scheduled to play a three-game football series beginning on Sept. 15, 2029 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. However, Texas Tech has opted out of that contest and will pay Fresno State the required $1 million cancellation fee, according to a copy of a letter obtained from Texas Tech University via a state public records request.

The second and third games of the three-game series are not affected by the cancellation of the 2029 contest. Those games remain scheduled for Sept. 7, 2030 and Sept. 11, 2032, and both will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Per the terms of the original contract, Texas Tech will pay Fresno State a $750,000 guarantee for the game in 2030, but no monetary guarantee for the game in 2032. Should Fresno State opt out of either of those contests, it would cost the Bulldogs $1 million for each game.

Texas Tech has already replaced the 2029 game at Fresno State by rescheduling a contest against the Missouri State Bears. The Red Raiders were previously scheduled to host Missouri State on Sept 2, 2028, but pushed the contest back one season to Sept. 15, 2029 while also increasing the guarantee from $525,000 to $800,000.

In other non-conference action in 2029, Texas Tech is scheduled to host the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sept. 1 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 8.

