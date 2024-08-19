Texas Tech adds Sam Houston, UIW to future football schedules

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have added the Sam Houston Bearkats and UIW Cardinals to their future football schedules, the school announced on Monday.

Texas Tech will host Sam Houston at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Red Raiders will pay the Bearkats a $1 million guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Texas Tech and Sam Houston first met in 2005 and then played again ten seasons later in 2015. Both contests were played in Lubbock, with the Red Raiders coming out on top twice, 80-21 in 2005 and 59-45 in 2015.

Also officially announced on Monday by Texas Tech is a home contest in 2025 against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The matchup was reported earlier this year by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and later confirmed by FBSchedules.com via an open records request.

Texas Tech will pay Kent State a $1.5 million guarantee for their contest on Sept. 6, 2026, according to the copy of the contract.

The home games for Texas Tech against Kent State in 2025 and Sam Houston in 2026 replace a previously scheduled home-and-home series with the Colorado State Rams, which has been canceled.

Texas Tech also announced the addition of a home contest against the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals on Sept. 1, 2029. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

UIW is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

As part of the announcement, Texas Tech will prioritize a seven-game home football schedule moving forward as part of a new non-conference scheduling philosophy adopted this offseason. In future seasons, Texas Tech will prioritize three home non-conference games on even years when the Red Raiders are limited to only four Big 12 home dates. In odd years where the Red Raiders host five Big 12 home games, Texas Tech intends to play on the road against a fellow power-four autonomy school.

