Texas Tech adds New Mexico to 2027 football schedule

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have added the New Mexico Lobos to their 2027 football schedule, the school announced Tuesday.

Texas Tech will host New Mexico at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock on September 18, 2027. The Red Raiders will pay the Lobos a $1.2 million guarantee for the matchup, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of New Mexico.

The two programs first met in 1931 and have played 45 times overall. Texas Tech has won four straight in the series—including a 49-14 victory in their most recent meeting in 2012—and holds a 37‑6‑2 all‑time advantage.

Texas Tech had previously been slated to visit North Texas in 2027, but that game was canceled to ensure the Red Raiders maintain a minimum of six home dates.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to open the 2027 season at home against Arkansas–Pine Bluff and still have one non‑conference slot to fill.

New Mexico, meanwhile, had been scheduled to visit Texas A&M on September 18, 2027, but that contest was canceled by the Aggies, per Tuesday’s release from UNM.

In other non‑conference action that season, the Lobos will host Northern Colorado on September 4, travel to Oregon State on September 11, and host in‑state rival New Mexico State on September 25.

Football Schedules