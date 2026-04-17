Texas Tech announces changes to 2027 football schedule

Texas Tech announced Friday that it has made changes to its 2027 football schedule, including the cancellation of non‑conference games against NC State and North Texas.

According to the university, NC State officials informed Texas Tech that they would exercise a buyout clause in the schools’ home‑and‑home agreement, canceling the 2027 matchup in Lubbock. The contract — previously obtained from both institutions — requires the canceling party to pay a $1 million fee.

NC State attributed its decision to the ACC’s recently adopted nine‑game conference schedule. The Big 12 Conference also plays a nine-game schedule, which both contain an imbalance of home and away games due to the odd number.

The first game of the Texas Tech-NC State series was played in Raleigh in 2022, where the Wolfpack defeated the Red Raiders 27-14.

With the NC State home game removed from the slate, Texas Tech has elected to cancel its scheduled road trip to North Texas on September 11, 2027. The move ensures the Red Raiders maintain at least six home games for the 2027 season.

Texas Tech is currently in the process of securing a replacement power conference opponent for the 2027 season as well as another non-conference game to replace North Texas.

“We have actively been working on our 2027 football schedule for several weeks now and hope to have a new agreement with a power conference and FBS school finalized soon,” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said.

Texas Tech is currently scheduled to open the 2027 season at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on September 4.

Football Schedules