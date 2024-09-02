Texas State adds Lamar to 2029 football schedule

The Texas State Bobcats have added the Lamar Cardinals to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Lamar University was obtained from Texas State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

Lamar will travel to take on Texas State at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Bobcats will pay the Cardinals a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Lamar is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Texas State competes in the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Cardinals opened the 2024 season with a 34-27 loss on the road against Texas State on Saturday. With the victory, Texas State is now 15-6-1 all-time against Lamar and the Bobcats have won eight of the last 11 meetings.

Texas State has tentatively completed its non-conference slate in 2029 with the addition of Lamar. Following the season-opener vs. Lamar, the Bobcats are scheduled to visit the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 8 and the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 15.

Texas State was previously scheduled to open the 2029 season at home against the Army Black Knights, but will now host Lamar instead. It’s currently unknown if the Army game will be rescheduled or canceled.

The Bobcats are the first non-conference opponent scheduled for Lamar for the 2029 season.

Football Schedules