Texas, Michigan agree to swap locations of future football series

The Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines have officially agreed to swap the locations of their future football series, both schools announced on Tuesday.

News of the adjustment to the Texas-Michigan football series was first reported in February by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Texas and Michigan were scheduled to begin their home-and-home series on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Darrel K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, with the return game slated for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to the joint announcement on Tuesday, the locations of the series have been switched while the dates remain the same. The Longhorns will now travel to take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sept. 7, 2024 before the series concludes in Austin on Sept. 11, 2027.

With the series shift and Texas now visiting Michigan in 2024, that contest will be televised by FOX.

The Texas-Michigan series was originally scheduled back in 2014. Interestingly, the series was initially supposed to kickoff in Ann Arbor on Aug. 31, 2024 before shifting to Austin on Sept. 4, 2027. The contract was later amended to swap the locations to Austin in 2024 and Ann Arbor in 2027 before landing back as it was originally scheduled.

Texas and Michigan’s only previous meeting on the gridiron was in the 2005 Rose Bowl following the 2004 season. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines in that contest, 38-37.

