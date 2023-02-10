Future Texas-Michigan football series swaps locations, per report

The Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines have agreed to swap the locations of their future football series, per a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Texas and Michigan were slated to begin a home-and-home series at Darrel K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7, 2024 with the return game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Texas, three seasons later on Sept. 11, 2027.

According to a report by ESPN and Thamel, the two schools have agreed to swap the locations of the series in order to facilitate the exit of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC one year early in 2024, which was officially announced earlier on Thursday.

That game flip was a key driver for Fox agreeing to this deal to let Oklahoma and Texas out of the Big 12 a year early. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2023

With the series shift and Texas now visiting Michigan in 2024, that contest will be televised by FOX.

The Texas-Michigan series was originally scheduled back in 2014. Interestingly, the series was initially supposed to kickoff in Ann Arbor on Aug. 31, 2024 before shifting to Austin on Sept. 4, 2027. The contract was later amended to swap the locations to Austin in 2024 and Ann Arbor in 2027 before landing back as it was originally scheduled, per the report from ESPN.

