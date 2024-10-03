Texas adds Louisiana Tech to 2028 football schedule

The Texas Longhorns have added the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to their 2028 football schedule, it was announced on Thursday.

Texas will host Louisiana Tech at Darrel K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools in football.

In their first meeting on the gridiron, the Longhorns defeated the Bulldogs, 45-14, in Austin in 2019.

Texas officially became a member of the SEC on July 1, 2024 after competing in the Big 12 Conference since 1996. The Longhorns played their first SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Saturday, Sept. 28, winning 35-13.

As it stands now, Texas has one other non-conference opponent scheduled for the 2028 season. The Longhorns are slated to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 16 in Austin. If the SEC opts to move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026, Texas will need to schedule only one additional opponent.

Louisiana Tech, who competes in Conference USA, has tentatively completed its non-league slate in 2028. The Bulldogs’ schedule that season also includes road contests against the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 9 and the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 23. In between those two games is a home tilt against the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 16 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La.

