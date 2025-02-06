Tennessee State announces 2025 football schedule

The Tennessee State Tigers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features eight home games and 12 contests total.

Tennessee State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies in Nashville, Tenn. The following week on Sept. 6, Tennessee State plays host to the reigning FCS national champions, the North Dakota State Bison.

Next on the slate is the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who will travel to Nashville to take on Tennessee State in the first Legacy Series game between the two schools. The game, slated for Saturday, Sept. 13, is the first of a four-game series that will be played annually through the 2028 season.

Tennessee State’s fourth and final non-conference game will be played later in the season at home against the Howard Bison on Oct. 18, which will also be TSU’s Homecoming weekend.

TSU opens OVC-Big South Football Association action at home on Sept. 27 against Tennessee Tech. Other conference opponents slated to visit Nashville this fall include Western Illinois on Oct. 25, Lindenwood on Nov. 1, and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 15.

Road OVC-Big South opponents for the Tigers include Eastern Illinois on Oct. 4, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 11, UT Martin on Nov. 8, and Charleston Southern on Nov. 22.

Below is Tennessee State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Tennessee State Football Schedule

08/30 – North Carolina A&T

09/06 – North Dakota State

09/13 – Alabama A&M

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Tennessee Tech*

10/04 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/11 – at Southeast Missouri*

10/18 – Howard

10/25 – Western Illinois*

11/01 – Lindenwood*

11/08 – at UT Martin*

11/15 – Gardner-Webb*

11/22 – at Charleston Southern*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Tennessee State finished the 2024 season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Big South-OVC play, which earned them a share of the conference title. The Tigers were selected to the FCS Playoffs, but fell in the first round on the road against Montana, 41-27.