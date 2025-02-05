Tennessee State, Alabama A&M football schedule four-game “Legacy Series”

The Tennessee State Tigers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs have scheduled a four-game football “Legacy Series,” TSU announced Wednesday.

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M will kick off their “Legacy Series” on Sept. 13, 2025 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The two teams will meet again in Nashville two seasons later on Sept. 11, 2027.

Alabama A&M will play host for the other two games of the series, which will be contested at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., on Sept. 12, 2026 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 16, 2028. Dates of the games in 2026 through 2028 are tentative and subject to change.

“We’re excited to launch the ‘Legacy Series,’ a celebration of the rich history and excellence of Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “This series honors the cultural and athletic legacies that continue to inspire our HBCU community.”

Here’s more on the “Legacy Series” from the Tennessee State release:

The “Legacy Series” pays tribute to the rich heritage and traditions of Tennessee State and Alabama A&M, two prominent historically Black colleges and universities. The series will honor the golden era of HBCU football while celebrating the lasting impact of these institutions on the sport and culture. It aims to showcase the athletic excellence and the academic and cultural achievements of both schools.

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M first met on the gridiron in 1930 and the Tigers currently hold a 21-8 lead in the all-time series. In their last matchup in 2010, the Tigers claimed a 27-14 victory.

The announcement of the Legacy Series confirms the end, or at least a pause, for TSU’s involvement in the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers completed the terms of the contract for that contest last season, which covered games in 2020 through 2024.

Football Schedules