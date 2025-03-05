Ten ACC football games in 2025 set for Friday nights

Ten ACC football games in 2025 are set for Friday nights, according to an announcement from the conference and ESPN Wednesday.

Eight ACC football games were previously announced for Friday nights this fall when the league revealed its complete schedule for 2025 in January. Two contests have been added to that schedule, and both games feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and new head coach Bill Belichick.

In their first Friday appearance, Belichick and the Tar Heels will travel west to take on the California Golden Bears at Cal Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Two weeks later on Friday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), North Carolina will visit the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Below is a complete listing of ACC football games on Friday nights this season. Each game will be televised by an ESPN network to be determined:

August 29 – Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

September 12 – Colgate at Syracuse

September 26 – Florida State at Virginia

October 17 – Louisville at Miami

October 17 – North Carolina at California

October 24 – California at Virginia Tech

October 31 – North Carolina at Syracuse

November 14 – Clemson at Louisville

November 21 – Florida State at NC State

November 28 – Georgia at Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

The 2025 ACC football schedule begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with the Stanford Cardinal visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii. The season concludes with the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 6.

ACC Football Schedule