2025 ACC football schedule announced

The 2025 ACC football schedule has been officially announced. The season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 23 with Stanford visiting Hawaii.

The 2025 ACC football season will be the second for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of California, SMU, and Stanford. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

Featured 2025 non-conference match-ups for each ACC school include Notre Dame at Boston College, Minnesota at California, LSU at Clemson, Illinois at Duke, Alabama at Florida State, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, Florida at Miami, NC State at Notre Dame, TCU at North Carolina, Pitt at West Virginia, Baylor at SMU, Stanford at BYU, Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, Ga.), Virginia at NC State, Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (in Atlanta, Ga.), and Wake Forest at Oregon State.

The 2025 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

2025 ACC Football Schedules

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

Stanford at Hawai’i

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

East Carolina at NC State

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Syracuse vs Tennessee (in Atl)

LSU at Clemson

Alabama at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Colorado

California at Oregon State

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Fordham at Boston College

Elon at Duke

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Duquesne at Pitt

East Texas A&M at SMU

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025

Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (in Atl)

Notre Dame at Miami

Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

TCU at North Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Virginia at NC State (non-conference)

Boston College at Michigan State

Baylor at SMU

Stanford at BYU

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Illinois at Duke

UConn at Syracuse

Troy at Clemson

North Carolina at Charlotte

James Madison at Louisville

Central Michigan at Pitt

Texas Southern at California

East Texas A&M at Florida State

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

Western Carolina at Wake Forest

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

NC State at Wake Forest*

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Colgate at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Boston College at Stanford*

Clemson at Georgia Tech*

Pitt at West Virginia

Minnesota at California

Duke at Tulane

South Florida at Miami

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

Richmond at North Carolina

SMU at Missouri State

William & Mary at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Syracuse at Clemson*

NC State at Duke*

Stanford at Virginia*

Florida at Miami

SMU at TCU

North Carolina at UCF

California at San Diego State

Kent State at Florida State

Temple at Georgia Tech

Bowling Green at Louisville

Wofford at Virginia Tech

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Florida State at Virginia*

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

California at Boston College*

Duke at Syracuse*

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest*

Louisville at Pitt*

Virginia Tech at NC State

San Jose State at Stanford

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Boston College at Pitt*

Duke at California*

Clemson at North Carolina*

Miami at Florida State*

Virginia at Louisville*

Syracuse at SMU*

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech*

Campbell at NC State

Open: Georgia Tech, Stanford

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Clemson at Boston College*

Pitt at Florida State*

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech*

Stanford at SMU*

NC State at Notre Dame

Wake Forest at Oregon State

Open: California, Duke, Louisville, Miami,

North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia

Thurs., Oct. 16 or Fri., Oct. 17, 2025

North Carolina at California*

Louisville at Miami*

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

SMU at Clemson*

Georgia Tech at Duke*

Florida State at Stanford*

Pitt at Syracuse*

Washington State at Virginia

UConn at Boston College

Thurs., Oct. 23 or Fri., Oct. 24, 2025

California at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Boston College at Louisville*

Syracuse at Georgia Tech*

Stanford at Miami*

Virginia at North Carolina*

NC State at Pitt*

SMU at Wake Forest*

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

North Carolina at Syracuse*

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Virginia at California*

Duke at Clemson*

Wake Forest at Florida State*

Georgia Tech at NC State*

Louisville at Virginia Tech*

Miami at SMU*

Pitt at Stanford*

Notre Dame at Boston College

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

SMU at Boston College*

California at Louisville*

Florida State at Clemson*

Syracuse at Miami*

Stanford at North Carolina*

Wake Forest at Virginia*

Duke at UConn

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Clemson at Louisville*

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Georgia Tech at Boston College*

Virginia at Duke*

Virginia Tech at Florida State*

NC State at Miami*

North Carolina at Wake Forest*

Notre Dame at Pitt

Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

Florida State at NC State*

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

California at Stanford*

Duke at North Carolina*

Pitt at Georgia Tech*

Louisville at SMU*

Miami at Virginia Tech*

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Furman at Clemson

Delaware at Wake Forest

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Georgia at Georgia Tech (M-B Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

Boston College at Syracuse*

SMU at California*

Wake Forest at Duke*

Miami at Pitt*

North Carolina at NC State*

Virginia Tech at Virginia*

Clemson at South Carolina

Florida State at Florida

Kentucky at Louisville

Notre Dame at Stanford

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

ACC Football Championship Game

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

* ACC contest