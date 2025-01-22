Tarleton State announces 2025 football schedule

The Tarleton State Texans have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Tarleton State will open the 2025 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 on the road against the Portland State Vikings, which was not previously announced. Week Zero is the unofficial name for the Saturday that is one week prior to Labor Day weekend.

Following the Week Zero tilt, Tarleton State will travel to face the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Aug. 30, which we reported in December.

The Texans open their home slate at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 6 against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, which is another newly scheduled contest. The following week on Sept. 13, Tarleton State travels to face the Central Arkansas Bears, which opens United Athletic Conference (UAC) action.

Next, Tarleton returns home to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 20, which closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule.

The remaining schedule for Tarleton State in 2025 is all UAC opponents — vs. Southern Utah on Oct. 4, at Utah Tech on Oct. 11, vs. West Georgia on Oct. 18 (Homecoming), at Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 25, at Abilene Christian on Nov. 1, vs. North Alabama on Nov. 15, and vs. Austin Peay on Nov. 22.

Below is Tarleton State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Tarleton State Football Schedule

08/23 – at Portland State

08/30 – at Army

09/06 – Mississippi Valley State

09/13 – at Central Arkansas*

09/20 – Chattanooga

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – Southern Utah*

10/11 – at Utah Tech*

10/18 – West Georgia*

10/25 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/01 – at Abilene Christian*

11/08 – OFF

11/15 – North Alabama*

11/22 – Austin Peay*

* UAC contest.

Tarleton State finished the 2024 season 10-4 overall and 6-2 in UAC action. The Texans were an at-large big in the FCS Playoffs, but were eliminated on the road against South Dakota in the second round, 42-31.

“Last season was an incredible year, one of the best in program history, and it proved that we have an elite program that is continuing to rise,” head coach Todd Whitten said. “Our 2025 campaign has not gotten any easier, with a strong non-conference slate and eight UAC games in a conference that showed how tough it is last season. This is the one of the best eras in Tarleton State Football history, and I know with hard work this offseason, we can have another special year in 2025.”